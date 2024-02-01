Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.52.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $952.00. 99,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $880.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $830.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $965.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.