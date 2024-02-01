Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $140.07. 199,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $56,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

