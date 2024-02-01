General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

GIS opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

