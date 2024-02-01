Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,230. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 584,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 157,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

