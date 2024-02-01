New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 29,968,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,570,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.22.
New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
