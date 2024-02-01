JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $11.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.18% from the stock’s current price.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.66. 29,968,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

