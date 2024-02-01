Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,186,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.90.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,370. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

