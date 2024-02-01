Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 77.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 97,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

