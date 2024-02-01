Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Sweetgreen worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,115 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 723,876 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 259,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,331. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,283.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,336 shares of company stock worth $516,380. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

