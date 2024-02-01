21,000 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.65. 418,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

