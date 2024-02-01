Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 5,450 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.22. The stock had a trading volume of 77,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,860. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $161.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

