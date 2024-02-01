APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. APA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 5,967.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 19.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $599,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

