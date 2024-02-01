Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. California Resources accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of California Resources worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in California Resources by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in California Resources by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,713,000 after purchasing an additional 603,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. 85,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

