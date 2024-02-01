Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Nutanix comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nutanix worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 397,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,196. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

