Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 250 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.13. 51,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,045. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

