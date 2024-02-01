Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $151.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $151,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $75.29. 4,180,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.