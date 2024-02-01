Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 53,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

