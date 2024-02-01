Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 14,794 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. 336,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

