Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $133.14

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.