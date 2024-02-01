Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $133.14

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.77.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Down 7.4 %
GOOG stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
