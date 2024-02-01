Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 2.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.38% of Watsco worth $57,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 16.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSO. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,954. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $284.05 and a one year high of $433.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

