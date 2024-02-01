Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 43,469 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,469 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for about 2.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 1.23% of Allegion worth $112,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 19.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 0.6 %

ALLE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,540. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

