Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 43,469 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,469 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for about 2.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 1.23% of Allegion worth $112,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 19.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.
Insider Transactions at Allegion
In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Trading Up 0.6 %
ALLE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,540. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.
Allegion Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.
Allegion Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Tractor Supply Co. stock can plow its way to new highs in 2024
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.