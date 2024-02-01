Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 4.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $178,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,021. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.21 and its 200-day moving average is $325.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

