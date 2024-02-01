Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $207,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $695.42. 183,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $705.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

