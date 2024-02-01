iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $245.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $258.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

