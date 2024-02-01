United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $120.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

