ABLE Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after acquiring an additional 733,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,847,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,258,000 after acquiring an additional 932,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

