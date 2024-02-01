Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 112,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

