Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,713. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

