Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

