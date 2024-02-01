Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,170 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $23.21 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

