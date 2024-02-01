Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.56.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.61. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

