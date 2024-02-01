Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $1,355,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

