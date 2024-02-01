Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.88 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Masimo by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Masimo by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $128.94 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

