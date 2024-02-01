Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $244.34 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.12.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

