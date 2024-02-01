Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Huntsman worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Huntsman by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Huntsman by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 372,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSE HUN opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

