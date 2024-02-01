Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 7,292 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

