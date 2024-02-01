Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,002. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

