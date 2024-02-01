Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 1,956,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,002. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 547,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,038,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 298,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

