Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.39. The company has a market cap of $279.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.