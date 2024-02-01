Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $320.97. The stock had a trading volume of 239,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.