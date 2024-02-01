Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 164,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 38,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,417. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.