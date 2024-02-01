Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 28,801 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 684,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,587. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

