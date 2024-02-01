Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $419.93. 10,579,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,523,926. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.87.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

