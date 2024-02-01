Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,356 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $61.15 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

