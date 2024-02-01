ABLE Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 237,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 28,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

