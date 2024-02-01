Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,568 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 921.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,034.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 924.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 895.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 814.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 23,523.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 300,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,192,000 after buying an additional 298,988 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

