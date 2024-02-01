Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.07. 236,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,874.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

