Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,905 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

