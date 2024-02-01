Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Guess? at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

