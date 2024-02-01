Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

